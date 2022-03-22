Free and open source streaming software OBS Studio is now available on Steam

If you’ve ever tried streaming on Twitch or YouTube, you’d probably be familiar with OBS Studio. It is a free and open-source software for video recording and live streaming, which offers a ton of useful features like real-time capture, scene composition, recording, encoding, and broadcasting via the Real Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP). It supports all streaming services that support RTMP, including YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and Facebook. If you’re thinking of giving live streaming a shot, you should definitely check it out. And now that OBS Studio is available on Steam, it’s easier than ever to do so.

Up until now, you could only download OBS Studio from its official website or GitHub page. But Windows and macOS users can now download it from Steam as well. Downloading from Steam has a couple of unique benefits, including support for automatic background updates, more efficient downloads on macOS, usage tracking, and easy opt-in for Beta/Release Candidate builds.

At the moment, OBS Studio for Linux is not available on Steam. But the team behind the streaming software plans to add Linux builds in the coming months. In addition, the team also plans to offer better Steam Deck support, which will help Steam Deck users stream games on the go.

Note that OBS Studio on Steam doesn’t support cloud saves at the moment. If that’s something you need, you would be better off downloading OBS Studio from the official website or the GitHub page. However, the team is working on adding support for better ways to export/import and backup OBS data regardless of the platform, so cloud save support could make its way to the Steam version with a future release. The OBS Studio team has also published a detailed FAQ for the Steam version, which you should check out before installing it on your device.

Download OBS Studio on Steam

Source: Steam, OBS Project