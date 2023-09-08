OBSBOT Tiny 4K $199 $269 Save $70 The Obsbot Tiny 4K webcam is an AI-powered camera that has great image quality and can actually track a user in real time and make sure they stay in the frame by rotating and tilting on its base. It's perfect if you want to move around on a call. $199 at Amazon

This is the webcam you want if you're looking for excellent image quality and a product that can keep up with your movements. The Obsbot Tiny 4K webcam delivers a unique feature called auto framing that allows the camera to follow your movements to keep the subject in frame. As you can imagine, there are a number of benefits of owning a camera like this, so if you've been looking to up the quality of your web presentations or needed something more substantial for web streams — this is going to be the camera for you.

Right now for a limited time, you can scoop up the Osbot Tiny 4K webcam for an absolute steal as it's being discounted by $70 off its retail price. While it's still a considerable investment at $199, it's priced well below one of the best webcams on the market, the Insta360 Link, which comes priced at $300. So as stated before, with its current discount, it's an absolute steal for a 4K webcam. The webcam comes with everything you need, including a magnetic mount for your laptop or desktop monitor, and also comes with a compact and sleek carrying case.

Furthermore, the webcam also can be adjusted through its own software, giving users the ability to dial in the tracking experience if needed. While face tracking will be the primary mode of operation, there's also a headroom mode that will ensure to keep a good amount of space around you in the frame. In addition, users will have the ability to tweak the colors to create the proper look they are going for. Now, this isn't the cheapest webcam you can buy, but you're definitely getting a lot of bang for the buck with the Osbot Tiny 4K.