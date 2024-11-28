This article is sponsored by OBSBOT. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of XDA editorial staff.

Black Friday is here, and with it comes great savings on just about anything you can put your mind to, but only for a limited time. This year, OBSBOT is including many of its AI-powered webcams in these sales, allowing you to make the most of great features such as automatic tracking, gesture control, and more at a discounted price.

The OBSBOT Tiny 2

Obsbot Tiny 2 $254 $299 Save $45 The OBSBOT Tiny 2 is a high-end webcam with a 4K sensor and motion tracking with a wide degree of movement, as well as gesture and voice controls. It can also be enhanced by OBSBOT Center software. $254 at OBSBOT

The OBSBOT Tiny 2 embodies everything about the innovative applications of OBSBOT’s AI-powered webcams. The most influential of these is the OBSBOT Tiny 2’s automatic tracking feature, which is capable of fluidly tracking you in a scene with the help of OBSBOT’s deep neural learning network algorithm.

This means that even while streaming or creating content, you can easily stand up and move around without having to worry about leaving the frame by accident. To make this even more engaging, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 also features automatic zooming capabilities as well, ensuring that you never appear too big or too small as you move about.

Source: OBSBOT

To get even more out of this, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 features a variety of different ways that you can control your webcam from a distance, freeing you up from having to return to your computer in order to adjust settings.

If you’re busy talking or presenting, for instance, then you can make the most of the OBSBOT Tiny 2’s magical Gesture Control 2.0 system in order to control your webcam from afar. This gives you a huge amount of control, such as the ability to lock and unlock yourself as a tracking target or to manually adjust your zoom.

Source: OBSBOT

Alternatively, if you would prefer a more hands-off approach, you can also control the OBSBOT Tiny 2 using just your voice. This is perfect for when your hands are busy, such as while filming a tutorial or trying to showcase an object.

When it comes to showcasing objects, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 also benefits greatly from OBSBOT’s All-Pixel Auto Focus technology, which uses every single pixel on the OBSBOT Tiny 2’s 50-megapixel sensor surface in order to automatically focus on objects. In practice, this results in automatic focusing speeds that are four times faster than traditional systems, even in dim conditions.

This is partially possible due to the OBSBOT Tiny 2’s huge 1/1.5” CMOS. This 1/1.5” CMOS is responsible not just for a better focusing time, but also unparalleled 4K image quality, as well as better dynamic motion capture, color performance, and overall image quality.

The OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite

OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite $143 $179 Save $36 The Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite is an affordable version of the best webcam on the market, and it delivers almost as good image quality for a fraction of the cost. $143 at OBSBOT

For a more budget-friendly choice, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite takes all of the innovative developments of the OBSBOT Tiny 2 and bundles them into a sleek and purpose-built AI-powered webcam at an affordable price.

With the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite, you get a large 1/2” CMOS that is capable of delivering UHD 4K in crystal-clear clarity, resulting in a superior video quality that is more engaging and detailed while streaming or working remotely.

On top of this, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite features a 2-axis gimbal and OBSBOT’s deep learning neural network algorithm, allowing it to seamlessly and automatically track you in a scene and keep you in focus throughout. To make this even better, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite is also capable of automatically adjusting the zoom settings in order to accurately keep your head, upper body, legs, or more in frame as you move.

Source: OBSBOT

For better control over this tracking function, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite comes with Gesture Control 2.0 in order to allow you to effortlessly control elements such as camera zoom with simple hand movements. This is perfect for taking control of the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite without having to return to your computer, and is further backed up by the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite’s phase detection autofocus technology for better focusing.

To make this even better, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite comes with a variety of preset modes that allow you to easily preconfigure parameters such as the PTZ position and many more in order to make your workflow more efficient than ever before.

The OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite also features multiple shooting modes, such as landscape, portrait, and even upside-down shooting modes, making it perfect for streaming on Twitch, filming TikToks, or any other type of content creation you might need.

Source: OSBOT

For even more convenience, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite also features a built-in dual-omnidirectional microphone. This means that you don’t need additional pieces of technology in order to get high-quality, great-sounding audio of yourself, and it even comes with three levels of built-in noise cancellation as well. This ensures that even in noisy backgrounds, your gaming streams and video calls will be easy to hear and understand.

As with all webcams, privacy is a big concern, and the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite takes care of this as well with its built-in privacy protection features. For instance, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite can be manually set to sleep mode using the remote control or adjusted to point its lens straight down at any time. Additionally, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite can be scheduled to automatically go to sleep when not in use.

OBSBOT’s Black Friday sale

OBSBOT is running its Black Friday deals this year from the 21st of November through to the 2nd of December, meaning that if you want to make the most of them, you’ll need to act quickly in order to not miss out.

These deals mean that you’ll be able to pick up the OBSBOT Tiny 2 for 22% off of its usual price at only $254, and the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite at 20% off with a special Black Friday price of only $143.

Take your content to the next level

As you can see, OBSBOT is offering some incredible AI-powered webcams at an impressive price this Black Friday. If you’re looking for a way to make your content creation, gaming streams, or remote work more engaging and efficient than ever before, then now’s the perfect time to do so while these sales are still running.