OBSBOT Meet 2 $109 $129 Save $20 The Obsbot Meet 2 is a compact 4K webcam with great image quality and a sleek design. This webcam scored a 9 out of 10 in our review, and it's now down to its lowest price. $109 at Amazon

There are a lot of great webcams on the market, but if you want something that has top-end video quality and is compact, then the Obsbot Meet 2 is going to be right up your alley. Not only does it come in a great size packed with tons of performance, but it also delivers all of this at a relatively affordable price at $129.

Now if that price is a little over your spending limit, we have good news, as the Meet 2 has now been discounted for Cyber Monday, dropping its price by $20. Now, this isn't the steepest discount, but it is the first time that we've seen a promotion like this. So, if you've been looking to up the quality of your video calls, now's going to be a good time to grab the Meet 2.

What's great about the Obsbot Meet 2?

Close

When we reviewed the Obsbot Meet 2, we only had good things to say. We loved that it had excellent image and audio quality, despite being extremely compact. Now, this comes as no surprise, since the company has been delivering high-quality webcams for a couple of years now.

This compact webcam also has some great features beyond just image and audio quality, with automatic framing and focus, allowing the subject to always look sharp, and at the same time be centered. Of course, it has a unique shape that makes it quite versatile, allowing you to clip to a monitor and even a laptop screen.

You can also use a handful of gestures in order to control the zoom and framing features without touching the computer. It also comes in a variety of colors, which isn't all that common for a webcam. With that said, it's a fantastic webcam. And if you need something compact with great image and audio quality, this is the one to get since it's now on sale.

Just be sure to clip the $20 digital coupon in order to save on this product. The coupon is on the product page, and you should see the total discounted price if you've done everything right.