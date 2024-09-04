Obsbot has been making some of my favorite webcams ever over the past couple of years, and while I love the advanced tracking they provide, not every webcam needs a gimbal to follow you around. The Obsbot Meet 2 is a much simpler webcam, and one that you can easily take with you anywhere, or use with a laptop.

Without the gimbal from the company's Tiny series, the Obsbot Meet 2 is very compact, but it still has 4K sensor, and the image quality is excellent. It looks great, too, especially since it comes in three color options.

About this review: Obsbot sent us the Meet 2 for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its contents.

Tiny but mighty OBSBOT Meet 2 4K video quality in a small webcam 9 / 10 The Obsbot Meet 2 is more compact than its predecessor, but it packs fantastic 4K video quality for meetings and calls. It also includes auto framing, all packed into a sleek design that can easily be used with a desktop or laptop. Pros Great video and audio quality

Compact, sleek design with three color options

Auto framing is fairly smooth Cons Tracking is more limited without physical movement

No Windows Hello included

Obsbot Meet 2 pricing and availability

The Obsbot Meet 2 is available starting today, September 4th, 2024, directly from Obsbot. It should also become available through Amazon in the near future.

Pricing for the Obsbot Meet 2 comes in at $129, which is cheaper than most prominent competitors such as the Logitech Brio or the Dell UltraSharp 4K, which cost $199 outside of discounts.

Specifications 9 / 10 Resolution 3840x2160 Rotation Landscape or portrait Wide Angle Lens No (79.4 degrees) Connection USB Type-C (2.0) Integrated Lighting No Aperture f/1.8 Frames per second 30FPS (4K) or 60FPS (1080p) Mounting Included magnetic mount, 1/4-inch screw mount available Compatibility Windows/macOS Sensor size 1/2-inch CMOS sensor Additional features Auto framing Size (WxDxH) 1.78x1.4x0.87 inches (45x36x22.2mm) (excluding mount) Weight 1.43 ounces (40.5 grams) (excluding mount) Ports USB Type-C Microphone Dual omni-directional mics Expand

What I like

The image quality is great

If you're buying a webcam, image and video quality is obviously a major consideration, and thankfully, the Obsbot Meet 2 totally delivers on this front. It has a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 4K resolution (though it's set to 1080p out of the box), and that all adds up to fantastic quality for meetings and calls. Most video calling services still restrict video to 720p or 1080p, but having such a good sensor still really helps your image quality in these meetings.

I compared the Obsbot Meet 2 to the current top dog of webcams, which is Obsbot's Tiny 2, and there weren't a ton of differences. During daylight, image quality is nearly identical between the two, with great details and no noticeable noise. The Tiny 2 seems to have a narrower depth of field, so objects in the background are blurrier, but whether that's a good or bad thing mostly depends on your preference. The samples below are taken with daylight, indoor lighting, or no light (aside form the computer monitor), with samples from the Meet 2 being first in each case.

It's only when you get to low-light situations that the differences become a bit more obvious. The Obsbot Tiny 2 has a bit more trouble handling extreme low light, so while my face remained clearly visible with only the light from my monitor, the background of the picture was much darker and almost invisible, while the Tiny 2 still managed to capture some details. This is a pretty extreme scenario, though, since there were no lights on aside from the monitor where the webcams were standing. You should never be in a call in such a condition.

I'll also point out that the auto framing works very well, and better than other webcams I've tried without a gimbal. Of course, without the ability to physically rotate, the camera can't follow me if I stand up or move around a lot, but it still does a good job keeping me in focus if I don't move too far. It responds to my movements very quickly, while many other similar implementations often take a couple of seconds to zoom in on my face after I move.

The auto framing works very well

As for audio, recording a video with this webcam worked pretty well for me, and the dual microphones were more than good enough. Using the Obsbot Center app, you can change the level of noise reduction you want, and the camera also offers automatic gain control.

It looks good, and it's very portable