Key Takeaways OBSBOT Tail Air is a premium webcam designed for content creators and livestreamers, offering top-notch image quality and AI-powered motion tracking capabilities.

It features a large sensor, high-quality video resolution, and a non-removable gimbal that can track objects in motion accurately.

The webcam also includes an integrated AI chip for auto-tracking and gesture control, as well as a feature called AI Director Grid that allows users to switch camera angles seamlessly. It is priced at $499.

OBSBOT released the AI-powered Tiny 2 webcam earlier this year, and in our review, we loved the camera for its top-notch image quality and AI-powered motion tracking capabilities. Today, the firm is back with Tail Air, a premium webcam designed to cater to the needs of content creators and livestreamers.

As per the press release, the OBSBOT Tail Air is armed with a large 1/1.8-inch StarLight CMOS sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an ISO range of 100-6400. The webcam has a 4X digital zoom range, and its 2μm pixel size and wide aperture allow it to capture high-quality videos in low-light environments. On the resolution front, it can take sharp and detailed videos at 4K resolution capped at 30FPS or smoother 60FPS videos at 1080p. Besides supporting pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities, the non-removable gimbal on OBSBOT’s latest webcam can move at 120°/s to accurately track objects in motion.

Like the Tiny 4K and Tiny 2, OBSBOT’s latest webcam features an integrated AI chip capable of providing AI auto-tracking and gesture control. The company has also added a new facility called AI Director Grid to their latest camera. Accessible from the OBSBOT Start app, this feature uses powerful AI algorithms to split the captured video into multiple grids in real time, allowing streamers to switch between different camera angles on the fly.

Thanks to its compatibility with the NDI HX3 format, the Tail Air can stream at low latency without compromising the video quality. Featuring two built-in MEMS microphones with noise reduction and stereo sound capabilities, the webcam is also capable of recording high-quality audio. Additionally, its HDMI, USB-C, Ethernet, and WI-FI connectivity options allow it to be paired with most devices.

Initially launched as a Kickstarter campaign in September, the OBSBOT Tail Air is now available on OBSBOT’s website for $499.