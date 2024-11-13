OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite $149 $179 Save $30 The Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite is a webcam that delivers when it comes to image quality and features. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price yet. $149 at Amazon

There's nothing worse than seeing some pixelated representation of yourself on screen when you're talking to friends, family, colleagues, or even potential clients when you're on a video call. If you're someone that's always holding meetings online, and wants the image quality to look substantially better, we recommend upgrading your webcam. Now, this is easier said than done, since some of the best webcams can cost over $200.

With that said, we think this Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite is a great choice. Not only does it provide excellent image quality, but it's also on a gimbal as well, which means it'll swivel around for you to keep you in the frame. While it's normally priced at $179, it can now be had for less with a sweet discount that drops it down to just $149. This discount might not be huge, but this is the best price we've seen for this webcam, so if you've been looking to upgrade, now's going to be a good time.

What's great about the Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite?

The Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite is a compact webcam that delivers great image quality in 4K thanks to its large 1/2-inch CMOS sensor. But what really takes this webcam to another level is its ability to track you. It can do this because the camera is situated on a gimbal.

This allows the camera to be positioned in a number of different ways, which can be a good thing if you're not looking to mount it directly in front of you and on your monitor. In addition, you can manually control the direction of the camera if you want, or you can even utilize the included software to have it track you.

This will allow you to move around the room and still remain centered, which is a huge plus if you're doing a presentation. It even supports gestures so that you can easily zoom in on yourself without having to physically touch the computer or webcam.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this model, and it's going to be a huge upgrade over anything that comes with your existing PC or laptop. So get this deal while you can. Or if you want to look at some other options, you can always check out some early Black Friday deals.