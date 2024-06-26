Obsbot makes what is arguably the best webcam on the market (maybe aside from enterprise-focused cameras) with the Obsbot Tiny 2, which I've previously reviewed and loved. Now, the company is gunning for a more mass market appeal, taking most that made the original model so great and making the right cuts to get to a more accessible price point.

The result is the new Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite, a webcam that, by all accounts, is still really, really good. The image quality on this camera is fantastic in most scenarios, and while there are clear compromises in low-light scenarios, considering it costs almost half the price of the original model, it's a great option if you have a slightly tighter budget.

About this review: Obsbot sent us the Tiny 2 Lite for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its contents.

Great value OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite Excellent quality for the price 9 / 10 Costing nearly half of its bigger brother, the Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite still manages to deliver some of the best image quality you can get in a webcam, as well as all the features that make Obsbot webcams great like responsive face tracking and motion controls. Pros Excellent image quality in most lighting scenarios

Face tracking still works rell

More compact design than the original model Cons Low-light performance could be better

Gesture controls can be frustrating at times $179 at Amazon $179 at OBSBOT

Pricing and availability

The Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite launched on June 26th, 2024, and it's now available from Obsbot's website as well as retailers like Amazon.

Pricing comes in at $179, which puts it will below the $329 launch price of the original Obsbot Tiny 2, and even below other options we've reviewed like the previous Tiny 4K or the Insta360 Link.

Specifications Resolution 3840x2160 (4K) Wide Angle Lens 79.4° FOV Connection USB 3.0 Type-C Integrated Lighting No Aperture f/1.8 Frames per second 30FPS (4K) or 60FPS (1080p) Mounting Included monitor mount, 1/4-inch screw mount supported Compatibility Windows 10 or later, macOS 11 or later Sensor size 1/2" 48MP sensor Additional features Pan, tilt, zoom, motorized gimbal Size (WxDxH) 48.37x46.47x64.2mm Weight 91.4 grams Gimbal rotation -140° to +140° (mechanical range: -150° to +150°) Gimbal tilt -70° to +30° (mechanical range: -90° to +90°) Microphone Dual omni-directional mics Expand

Design and build quality

A webcam that can follow you

Obsbot has been specializing in what we call PTZ webcams, with PTZ standing for "pan, tilt, zoom". These webcams have a gimbal that allows them to keep you in frame all the time by rotating and tilting as needed. That spirit is all here with the Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite, so you're not sacrificing any of that. You get the exact same range of movement as you do with the more expensive model, so you have a lot of flexibility here.

A lot of webcams in laptops, and even some external ones, will offer a form of tracking that's all based on software, basically cropping into the sensor to keep you in frame. That means cameras can track you, but that comes at the expense of image quality, and what's worse, that tracking can be pretty slow and jarring, forcing you to wait a few seconds while the camera catches up. None of that is an issue here.

The gimbal on the Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite can rotate very quickly to ensure you're in the frame

The gimbal on the Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite can rotate very quickly to ensure you're in the frame at almost all times. Its biggest weakness is if you sit down too quickly (especially if you stand very close to the camera), as it can have a hard time following you on the way down. That's also true for every other webcam I've tested, though.

A more subdued look

Something that really stood out with the Obsbot Tiny 2 was its premium-feeling design, which even used some metal to give the hardware a genuinely premium look and feel. That's not something I've seen on any other webcam, and with this being a much cheaper model, that's something you don't get here. The Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite is entirely made of plastic, so it's a little less visually striking.

Is that a bad thing? No, not really. Do you really care about how premium a webcam looks? The Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite still looks pretty slender for a webcam, especially with all the hardware it's packing inside.

This more streamlined design actually helps this camera be a little more compact

One of the big changes for this model is that the monitor mount is now built directly into the hardware, rather than attaching magnetically to the bottom of the camera. You still get a 1/4-inch screw mount, though, if that's what you prefer. But this more streamlined design actually helps this camera be a little more compact than its more expensive sibling, though it's not a huge difference.

The downside with this approach is that you can't tilt the base of the webcam if it's mounted on a monitor. The magnetic mount on the Obsbot Tiny 2 offered an extra hinge that gave you that much more freedom, and you don't get that there. That being said, I've never made use of the stnad's ability to tilt on the original Tiny 2. After all, the gimbal already tilts more than enough to follow me around with no issues.

Image and video quality

Still one of the best webcams around

Of course, a webcam is only as good as its sensor, and thankfully, the Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite delivers. We have a 48MP sensor here with a 1/2-inch size, which is noticeably smaller than the 1/1.5-inch sensor on the original Tiny 2, but still very good. You also get a f/1.8 apertura, which help the camera handle different lighting situations fairly well. Using this webcam for my usual meetings, I barely noticed a difference compared to the Obsbot Tiny 2 I usually use.

To test this out, I took a few sample shots in three different scenarios, comparing the Tiny 2 Lite with the opriginal Tiny 2: One with broad daylight coming in through the window, one with indoor lighting, and one relying only on the light coming from the screen of a nearby laptop. In each set, the Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite is first.