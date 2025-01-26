Obsbot Tiny 2 $254 $299 Save $45 The Obsbot Tiny 2 is a high-end webcam with a 4K sensor and motion tracking with a wide degree of movement, as well as gesture and voice controls. It can also be enhanced by the ObsBot WebCam software. $254 at Amazon

If you're looking to boost the quality of your video calls, then going with a new webcam is going to be the best answer. While there are lots of choices out there, we think the Obsbot Tiny 2 is a great option, as it's currently one of the best webcams that you can buy right now. Not only does it deliver great video, but it also captures great audio as well.

Related Obsbot Tiny 2 review: The best webcam I've ever used The Obsbot Tiny 2 offers some of the best image quality you can get in a webcam, and the tracking capabilities make it versatile, too.

Furthermore, it also sits on a gimbal, which means it can track subjects and keep them in frame. This is great if you're someone that's constantly moving during presentations. While this model has a MSRP of $299, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that drops it down to just $254. While not the steepest discount, it's a solid price, considering this is the lowest we've seen.

What's great about the Obsbot Tiny 2?

Close

This really is a different type of webcam when compared to others out there. Not only is the quality fantastic, thanks to its 4K resolution and 1/1.5" CMOS sensor, but it also sits on a gimbal, which allows it to move around when needed.

There are four different tracking modes, and you can even use hand gestures to control other features of the webcam as well. Furthermore, the Obsbot Tiny 2 can also comprehend voice commands as well. The webcam also has lightning quick autofocus capabilities, and offers compatibility with Windows and Mac.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this model. It delivers on all fronts and is priced at its lowest right now. Of course, if you're still on the fence, we also have some other great webcam recommendations as well.