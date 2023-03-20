Obsbot, the makers of the excellent Tiny 4K webcam we reviewed last year, are back with a new and upgraded model, the brand-new Obsbot Tiny 2. Acting as a successor to the Obsbot Tiny 4K and a response to the Insta360 Link (which we also reviewed last year), this new model packs an even better sensor and other improvements, while retaining the core AI-powered tracking functionality, with pan, tilt, and zoom (PTZ) capabilities.

For starters, the Obsbot Tiny 2 comes with a new and improved 50MP 1/1.5-inch sensor. That sensor is much larger than the one in the Obsbot Tiny 4K, which was only a 1/2.8-inch sensor, and even larger than the 1/2-inch unit inside the Insta360 Link, promising even better image quality. Obsbot also touts all-pixel autofocus, which should result in up to four times faster autofocus compared to the Tiny 4K. The webcam supports 4K video at 30fps or 1080p video at 60fps, and thanks to the faster USB 3.0 connectivity, it can handle much higher video quality without compression. The camera also touts dual native ISOs to deliver better image quality in low-light and well-lit environments alike.

There are some new software improvements, too. In addition to tracking the user, the Obsbot Tiny 2 now supports auto zoom, too, meaning it can automatically keep you in the frame and more visible as you move around. And for when you don't want to be tracked, or you want to control your camera otherwise, the Obsbot Tiny 2 also now supports voice controls, so you can enable or disable tracking, zoom, or switch between preset positions using your voice. The existing gesture controls in previous models are also still available, so you can use whatever method you prefer.

Additionally, there's a new beauty mode, which smoothens your skin and applies other effects to help you look better on camera. On the privacy front, you can now set a preset picture or video to play when the camera goes to sleep, so you don't just show a blank picture.

The Obsbot Tiny 2 will be available to preorder on March 22 on Obsbot's website, and it costs $329 (or €309 in Europe). You can get a $30 discount by making a $30 upfront deposit, and Obsbot will also offer trade-in discounts if you have an old webcam lying around, so you can get an extra $120 off.