The Obsbot Tiny 4K webcam is down to $199 for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and it’s the best time to save some money on all kinds of tech products. That includes the Obsbot Tiny 4K – an AI-powered webcam we reviewed a couple of weeks ago.Usually, this webcam goes for $269, but for Prime Day, you can grab it for just $199, a significant 26% discount.

In my Obsbot Tiny 4K review, I absolutely loved it, and I still use it in all my meetings. The AI features include the ability to track you in real time, and the camera can physically rotate and tilt to follow you around, even if you move all around the room. It works really well and it moves fast, so you don’t really have to worry about being out of the frame. If you want to stand up during a meeting, walk around, or show something off on a whiteboard, it’s perfect for that.

Of course, you can turn tracking on or off easily, too. The camera uses gesture recognition, which you can use to enable or disable tracking, and there’s also a gesture for zooming in and out depending on your needs.

On top of all of this, you can use the Obsbot TinyCam software for Windows or macOS to enable even more features. This app lets you manually pan, tilt, and zoom with the camera, plus you can save the camera’s position as a preset, so if you don’t want tracking enabled but you want the perfect angle for a specific situation, you can always go back to it easily. The app also lets you set up features like HDR, color adjustments, tracking modes, and so on. There are plenty of options, and they make this already great webcam an even better one.

This Amazon Prime Day deal knocks $70 off of the usual price of the Obsbot Tiny 4K, making it just $199 instead of $269. Granted, that’s still a good chunk of money, but this is a phenomenal webcam and this is the best price we’ve seen for it yet.