With huge savings on computing hardware across all retailers, Cyber Monday is the best time of the year to grab some new accessories and components for your system. From graphics cards to processors, you can get huge discounts when upgrading your system this holiday season. Luckily, the sale also extends to peripherals, including webcams. In fact, these mouth-watering Cyber Monday deals are some of the best you'll find on premium, AI-powered webcams from OBSBOT. You can find great discounts on both Amazon and the OBSBOT website.

OBSBOT Tiny 2

Obsbot Tiny 2 $279 $329 Save $50 The OBSBOT Tiny 2 is a high-end webcam with a 4K sensor and motion tracking with a wide degree of movement, as well as gesture and voice controls. It can also be enhanced by the OBSBOT WebCam software. $279 at Amazon $279 at OBSBOT

Starting off with the best webcam in the world, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 is the company’s flagship camera that packs a ton of features in a sleek and premium-looking body. Armed with a huge 1/1.5-inch CMOS sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, the Tiny 2 can capture high-quality 4K images and videos even under low light conditions. But the biggest selling point isn’t its superior image quality; it’s the webcam’s high-end tracking capabilities. The camera leverages AI algorithms to accurately track your position, and it includes automatic HDR light correction to dynamically alter its contrast for the best possible video quality.

As if that’s not enough, the Tiny 2 even supports gesture and voice control, so you don’t have to constantly go back to your PC to operate the webcam. The OBSBOT Tiny 2 4K usually sells for $329, but it can be yours for just $279 this Cyber Monday.

OBSBOT Tiny 4K

OBSBOT Tiny 4K $179 $269 Save $90 The OBSBOT Tiny 4K webcam is an awesome AI-powered camera that doesn't just have great image quality (though it does that too. It can actually track the user in real-time and make sure they stay in the frame by rotating and tilting on its base. It's perfect if you want to move around on a call. $179 at Amazon $199 at OBSBOT

As evident from its name, the OBSBOT Tiny 4K is the predecessor to our favorite webcam. But don’t let the fact that it's almost two years old deceive you; the original Tiny 4K can go toe-to-toe with some of the best webcams on the market. It's capable of capturing videos at 4K 30FPS and 1080p 60FPS thanks to its 1/2.8-inch Sony Sensor, which holds up well in 2023, and even surpasses the image quality of most modern-day laptop webcams. Its AI-powered tracking abilities are also pretty impressive, and you can fine-tune its settings via the companion app to get the most out of the webcam.

If you’re looking for a new webcam but don’t want to spend over $250 getting the Tiny 2 4K, then you’d be delighted to know that the original OBSBOT Tiny 4K camera is discounted to $179 for Cyber Monday.

OBSBOT Meet 4K

OBSBOT Meet 4K Webcam $119 $199 Save $80 The 4K model of the OBSBOT Meet can capture amazing images and videos at high resolutions without charging a premium price. It also includes AI-framing, auto-focus, and some other high-end features typically found in more expensive webcams. $119 at Amazon $119 at OBSBOT

When compared to its expensive brethren, the OBSBOT Meet is more of a budget alternative that’s more suited for video conferences and formal online meetings than live-streaming. Like the Tiny 4K, the OBSBOT Meet packs a 1/2.8-inch Sony Sensor, so the image quality is pretty solid all-round. While it features software-based zoom and auto framing, it doesn’t include the multiple AI tracking modes and pan/tilt facility you’ll find on the more expensive OBSBOT cameras.

That said, it’s a great product for those who want better image quality than their laptop webcams. And thanks to this Cyber Monday deal, it barely costs $119, making it an absolute steal!