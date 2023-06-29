Obsbot Tiny 4K Obsbot Tiny 4K $179 $269 Save $90 The Obsbot Tiny 4K webcam is an awesome AI-powered camera that doesn't just have great image quality (though it does that too. It can actually track the user in real-time and make sure they stay in the frame by rotating and tilting on its base. It's perfect if you want to move around on a call. $179 at Amazon

If you've ever used a built-in webcam on your laptop, chances are, you've probably noticed the quality isn't all that great, even if your model cost a fortune. If you're someone that frequently uses a webcam for video calls, it's going to be a worthwhile investment to upgrade your unit, which will provide enhanced image quality and more features.

Now if you're looking for one of the best webcams out there, it can be quite expensive, but luckily, we've found a deal on a great one, saving you close to $100. The Obsbot Tiny 4K webcam is a fantastic option, with 4K resolution, automatic framing, gesture control, and more. For a limited time, this webcam is on sale, discounted 33% off from its MSRP, making it an absolute steal.

What's great about the Obsbot Tiny 4K?

The Obsbot Tiny 4K webcam is an extremely compact webcam, which makes it easy to position on a monitor or even a laptop display. While typical webcams have to stay in one position, the Obsbot is unique because of its 2-axis gimbal that can allow it to pan around, and even track the user while it's being used, always keeping them in the frame during important video calls. So if you ever need to move around during a presentation, feel free to do so with the Obsbot Tiny 4K webcam.

In addition to the features above, you can expect crisp images thanks to the device's use of a Sony 1/2.8" sensor and with support for HDR and AI auto exposure, you can expect things to look great no matter the environmental conditions. The webcam comes with its own software controls, so you can fine-tune the experience, and there are also gesture controls that will allow you to select a target to track and also zoom in and zoom out.

For the most part, this is a phenomenal improvement over most built-in webcams, and if you're someone that lives on the internet through digital calls and video conferences, this is going to be a great option for you. Just be sure to grab it while it's still 33% off.