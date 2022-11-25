This high-quality 4K webcam is on sale for $215. It has a lot of features that will make you look great in your next meeting.

Obsbot Tiny 4K Obsbot Tiny 4K $215 $269 Save $54 The Obsbot Tiny 4K webcam is an awesome AI-powered camera that doesn't just have great image quality (though it does that too. It can actually track the user in real-time and make sure they stay in the frame by rotating and tilting on its base. It's perfect if you want to move around on a call. $215 at Amazon

If you want to look your best in meetings with your boss and colleagues after you get back to work following the Thanksgiving holiday (or beyond,) then a quality webcam will be needed. One that we highly suggested as the best webcam is the Obsbot Tiny 4K. Though usually priced at $269, Amazon now has it on sale as part of the latest Black Friday deals for $215, for a 20% savings that can go towards more fun tech toys.

We're actually fresh off reviewing this webcam, and our own João Carrasqueira found that it provided great video, with a ton of smart features. This webcam packs in a 4K resolution Sony-made sensor, which lets in a lot of light, so you look your very best on calls. There are a lot of other great features, too, like AI tracking and auto-framing. That means this isn't an ordinary webcam. You can use hand gestures to have the webcam track you if you move around the room, as the camera sits on a gimbal. Other than that, on Windows with the included software, there are a ton of manual settings that you can use to tweak your image to your liking.

