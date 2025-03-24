Nintendo is one of the most recognizable names in gaming, responsible for some of the most beloved consoles of all time, from the original NES to the Switch. However, while systems like the Game Boy and Super Nintendo are staples of gaming history, the company has also released lesser-known hardware — some through partnerships, others as regional exclusives—that have slipped under the radar. In some parts of the world, Nintendo isn’t even the name most associated with its own systems, as many players grew up with hardware clones or locally branded versions instead of the originals.

We often think of gaming history through the lens of where we grew up, but hardware can look very different depending on the region. Just as the NES and Famicom had distinct designs for the North American and Japanese markets, Nintendo has produced other unique systems tailored to specific regions — sometimes out of necessity, other times through creative collaborations. Some of these consoles pushed technical boundaries, while others were shaped by licensing restrictions or bold design experiments that set them apart from mainstream releases.

Nintendo’s history is full of fascinating offshoots that reveal a side of the company that many players have never experienced.

5 Twin Famicom

Sharp’s all-in-one take on the Famicom and Disk System