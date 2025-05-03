Windows includes many tools and features you can access out of the box. However, there are other tools and features you might not be aware of. Although not often discussed, these tools perform their intended functions effectively. They are uncomplicated built-in utilities that provide more functionality than you might be using.

For instance, Windows Sandbox isn’t presented front and center on your Start menu or the desktop. However, you can still use these features to enhance and improve your workflow. In addition, knowing where these tools are and how to enable them helps improve your efficiency. You might not know about these obscure and under-used tools, and you can implement them into your workflow for additional efficiency. It saves you from downloading third-party tools to get the job done.

Related 5 hidden Windows features I wish I'd been using all along I'm constantly learning more about Windows and wish these hidden features I wish I'd known all along.

5 Live Captions

An excellent feature for deaf or hearing-impaired users