While Obsidian's core functionality is undeniably powerful, its aesthetic can sometimes feel bland. A little visual flair can make all the difference in our digital workflow. Being the central hub of our knowledge, our Obsidian vaults deserve to be more than just functional. Over time, I've discovered a handful of incredible community plugins that have completely transformed how my Obsidian looks and feels. Let’s discuss the Obsidian plugins I simply can’t live without, the ones that bring an aesthetic touch to my everyday note-taking and knowledge management.

5 Calendar

Add a monthly view to your Obsidian vault

Obsidian lacks calendar view by default. Here is where the Calendar plugin comes into play. I have downloaded it and pinned the monthly view in the bottom left corner. It’s a functional powerhouse for someone like me who uses Obsidian as a daily journey and relies on daily notes to get the job done. It provides a visual representation of the month and highlights days on which I have created a daily note.

Once you have installed and enabled the Calendar plugin (which you can do from Obsidian's Community Plugins settings), the monthly view will automatically appear in your right sidebar (or left, depending on your layout).

4 Iconize

Decorate your Obsidian pages