Among the dozens of note-taking solutions out there, Obsidian and Joplin stand out due to their offline approach, Markdown support, and a long feature list. However, for power users who want an ultimate tool to enhance their productivity and streamline workflow, choosing between Obsidian and Joplin can be a puzzling task. In this comparison, we will go over the strengths and weaknesses of both Obsidian and Joplin to help you pick the perfect note-taking companion for your needs.

Cross-platform availability

Unlike other note-taking solutions (looking at you, Bear), both Obsidian and Joplin have nailed the cross-platform availability. They have native apps on iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and even Linux. Whether you use a Windows PC, a Linux machine, or a MacBook, you won’t have a hard time accessing and editing your notes.

User interface

When it comes to user interface, there are some stark differences between Obsidian and Joplin. The former has an unconventional interface with relevant plugins on the sidebar and folders at the top. If you switch from Evernote or OneNote, getting used to Obsidian may take some time.

On the other hand, Joplin looks and feels like a standard note-taking app with all the relevant options at the usual place. As for theming, it supports light, dark, Aritim-dark, OLED, and other options.

Obsidian takes the entire customization experience to the next level though, with a dedicated theme store. It has over 170 themes with different styles and tweaks that you can implement with just a single click.

Joplin also supports themes via plugins, but the theme library is much better and more diverse on Obsidian.

Note taking and organization

Although both Obsidian and Joplin use Markdown, the latter still features a dedicated toolbar at the top. This is particularly useful for beginners or individuals who are not familiar with the Markdown language. Obsidian alternatively supports the ‘/’ command, where you can type / and insert a formatting option that you want to use. Joplin also offers the flexibility to switch between Markdown and live editor.

As for organizing notes, you can create multiple notebooks and add new notes with different tags. Obsidian is right up there with Joplin in terms of organization. You can create folders and sub-folders, and include tags in your notes (#travel, #finance, etc.), to help keep them sorted by type.

However, unlike Joplin, you can’t check tags from the sidebar. You must search for them using the top menu, which can be inconvenient at times.

Privacy and security

Obsidian and Joplin are offline-first solutions where you can store notes locally in your device storage. Joplin also supports end-to-end encryption to secure your personal notes. If you want to enable E2EE on Obsidian, you must opt for a paid Sync add-on plan.

Obsidian vs. Joplin: Features

Here are some of the standout features of Obsidian and Joplin that set them apart from the competition. Let’s start with Obsidian.

Plugins

Close

While both Obsidian and Joplin support plugins, the former has a much better library due to an active community. Whether you want to enable Kanban boards, use daily notes for a digital journal, insert a calendar, advanced tables, or a standard toolbar at the top, there are ample plugins available to elevate your Obsidian setup in no time. Check out our dedicated post to learn about the top Obsidian plugins.

Canvas

Obsidian also supports a blank canvas view for brainstorming ideas and projects. It’s an infinite creative board with all the relevant options like cards, arrows, text, and more to map out thoughts. You don’t need any other third-party whiteboard tool.

Graphs

This is where Obsidian excels compared to its competitors. You can connect related notes within your vaults and visualize their interconnections through a specialized graph view. This essentially replicates the way that the brain processes information.

Other handy Obsidian features include split view, multi-tab support, file properties, and more.

Let’s glance over a couple of stand-out Joplin features.

To-dos and reminders

Joplin supports tasks with reminders. It’s good enough for managing basic tasks where you can set a due date and time to stay on top of your important to-dos.

Web-clipper

Joplin offers a dedicated web clipper for Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and other Chromium browsers. You can clip an entire website or a specific part of your Joplin notebook with a single click.

Obsidian vs. Joplin: Pricing

Both Obsidian and Joplin offer a robust free plan. You can access the most important features without starting a subscription. Obsidian offers a couple of add-ons called Sync (which lets you sync notes across devices) and Publish (which allows you to publish notes to the web). They are priced at $5 and $10 per month, respectively. In most cases, you can avoid getting a paid plan if you want to simply sync your Obsidian vaults with Google Drive or OneDrive to make your notes available on all devices.

Joplin’s paid plan starts at $3.30 per month at the time of writing. It unlocks features such as 2GB of storage space, 10MB note size, web clipper, and real-time collaboration, with higher-tier options available. Like Obsidian, you could also choose to sync your notes with any cloud service instead of Joplin Cloud.

May the best app win!

Picking between Obsidian and Joplin depends on your individual preferences and note-taking style. Let me simplify the equation for you. If you want a flexible, interconnected knowledge base with extensive customization options, slide with Obsidian. On the flip side, if you prioritize a simple interface with reminders and prefer open-source solutions, Joplin might be your perfect match.

Whichever tool you pick, they both support Markdown language to format your notes like a pro. Check out our dedicated guide to learn the top Markdown tips and tricks to improve your note-taking.