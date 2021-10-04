October 2021 security update rolls out for Pixel phones, but it doesn’t bring Android 12

Today is the day that Google is releasing Android 12 to the public. No, not the update to Pixel phones — instead they’re only releasing the source code today. Since today is also the first Monday of the month, though, it’s still the day that Google is publishing the Android Security Bulletin. Right on time, Google has published the October 2021 Android Security Bulletin, detailing all the vulnerabilities they and their partners have identified and made patches for. In addition, the company has started rolling out an update to Pixel phones containing these patches, but that update doesn’t bring with it a bump to the underlying OS.

October 2021 Security Update Bulletin

The October 2021 Android Security Bulletin can be viewed here, and it outlines a total of 10 vulnerabilities in the Android Framework and system components and a total of 41 vulnerabilities in the kernel and vendor components. The CVE numbers, type of vulnerability, threat severity, and affected OS version/component are listed in the tables published by Google. The 10 vulnerabilities in the Android Framework and system components have been addressed with the security update to the 2021-10-01 patch level, while the 41 vulnerabilities in the kernel and closed-source vendor components have been addressed with the 2021-10-05 patch level. For more information on how the monthly Android security update process works, we recommend reading our explainer available here.

Pixel Update Bulletin/Functional Update

The October 2021 security update with patch level 2021-10-05 is rolling out for the Pixel 3 series, Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4a series, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a as part of the broader Android 12 update. The Pixel-specific update addresses a few additional vulnerabilities in the kernel, Pixel software, and both open and closed-source Qualcomm components, the details of which can be viewed here.

Here are the build numbers for the latest Pixel security update:

Global: Pixel 3 (XL): RQ3A.211001.001 Pixel 3a (XL): RQ3A.211001.001 Pixel 4 (XL): RQ3A.211001.001 Pixel 4a: RQ3A.211001.001 Pixel 4a (5G): RQ3A.211001.001 Pixel 5: RQ3A.211001.001

NA/RoW Pixel 5a: RD2A.211001.002

JP Pixel 5a: RD2A.211001.001



Pixel Factory Images ||| Pixel OTA Images