October 2022 Android security update rolls out to supported Pixel phones

Google traditionally publishes a new Android Security Bulletin on the first Monday of each new month. Thus, it’s no surprise that today, Google published the Android Security Bulletin for October 2022. The corresponding security update is already available for eligible Pixel phones. Notably, this is the second security update to arrive for Android 13 via stable channel.

October 2022 Android Security Update Bulletin

The October 2022 Android Security Bulletin outlines a total of 15 vulnerabilities in the Android Framework and system components and a total of 33 vulnerabilities in the kernel and vendor components. The CVE numbers, type of vulnerability, threat severity, and affected OS version/component are listed in the tables published by Google.

The vulnerabilities in the Android Framework and system components have been addressed with the security update to the 2022-10-01 patch level, while the vulnerabilities in the kernel and closed-source vendor components have been addressed with the 2022-10-05 patch level. For more information on how the monthly Android security update process works, we recommend reading our explainer available here.

Pixel Update Bulletin/Functional Update

The October 2022 security update has gradually started rolling out to the Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4a series, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 series, and the Pixel 6a. The build number of the latest release is TP1A.221005.002 (TP1A.221005.003 for the Pixel 6a).

The Pixel-specific update addresses a few additional vulnerabilities in the kernel, Pixel software, and both open and closed-source Qualcomm components. Additionally, the latest release brings along a bunch of functional improvements to the Pixel phones. The full changelog can be found below:

October 2022 Google Pixel Update Changelog Audio Fix for issue occasionally causing audible humming or noise artifacts during calls while using wired headsets *[1]

Fix for issue preventing device volume controls in media player notification to work under certain conditions Connectivity Fix for issue causing launcher crash when connecting to VPN in certain conditions User Interface Fix for issue causing compatibility issues with certain app widgets in Android 13

Fix for issue causing media player to display default icon for certain media apps

Fix for issue occasionally causing device crash when playing audio from local storage

Fix for issue occasionally causing empty Quick Settings tiles to display in notification shade

Fix for issue occasionally causing Work Profile toggle button to appear truncated in app drawer Wi-Fi Fix for issue occasionally preventing available Wi-Fi networks from displaying in network selection menu in certain apps Device Applicability

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below.

*[1] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a (5G)

Keep in mind that this is the final Pixel 4/4 XL update under Google’s guaranteed Android version and security updates window. Nonetheless, Pixel phones have historically gotten at least one more release after the cut-off date.

In case you don’t want to wait for Google to push the security update to your phone, or can’t update normally since your device is rooted, then check out our Android 13 download article for the latest OTA files and factory images.

Source: Android Security Bulletin, Pixel Update Bulletin, Google Pixel Help Community