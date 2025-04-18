OctoPrint enables you to remotely control your 3D printer via a web interface. You can upload the G-code, start and stop 3D prints, and even watch the 3D printing process in real-time through a connected webcam. Although it is the most popular software for remotely controlling 3D printers, it may not be user-friendly for everyone, especially beginners. For example, having it up and running on a Raspberry Pi or other platforms requires skills and time. Additionally, you might find that it lacks certain features available among its rivals. Several alternatives to OctoPrint are available, catering to different needs and experience levels in 3D printing. The five main ones are listed below.

Related Control and monitor your 3D printer from your Raspberry Pi using OctoPrint If you want a way to control and monitor your 3D printer, you should consider turning your Raspberry Pi into an OctoPrint server.

5 Fluidd

A Klipper-compatible platform that is user-friendly

If you have a 3D printer running on Klipper firmware, Fluidd is an excellent option for remotely controlling your 3D prints. It works on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, and features a responsive dashboard. You can control 3D print jobs, monitor temperatures, adjust the printer settings, and interact with Klipper without much complex configurations. The interface and menus are straightforward, with visual indicators that help you understand what's happening with your 3D printer. The layouts are customizable. That is, you can move any panel to any section you want. The app offers the option to edit G-code files.

Fluid has other interesting features, like Bed Mesh leveling, multiple extruder configurations, multiple webcam support, and filament spool management. It also integrates with Moonraker’s print history component to provide insights into your 3D prints. That is, you can review the history of the print, sort the print based on the last print date, filter the objects you have 3D printed, and in case of a failed print, you can re-print it.

Related 4 amazing self-hosted services I use for my 3D printer Make 3D printing more convenient by hosting these neat apps on your home server

4 3DPrinterOS

All-in-one 3D printer management software