Oculus is bringing multi-user accounts and app sharing to the Quest

Facebook-owned Oculus has announced plans to bring two of its most-requested features to the Oculus Quest VR headset. (Sadly, neither is the ability to log in without a Facebook account). Multi-User accounts, which will allow several accounts to log into the same device, and app sharing, which allows those users to access each other’s apps.

Oculus has outlined how the new functionality will work in a blog post. There will be a Primary account holder who will be able to invite Secondary account holders, with Primary users able to share apps they have bought with the linked accounts. All gameplay functions, including progress, achievements and game saves will remain unique and separate for each user. Additionally, Secondary users can’t share their apps with any other users, including the Primary. Facebook says it is aiming to increase the VR community, whilst simultaneously cutting the likelihood of software piracy. It also adds that multi-use headsets will drive better engagement for developers.

At launch, the new functionality will be available to Oculus Quest 2 owners, who will be able to add up to 3 additional secondary accounts to their device. It will roll out to OG Quest users at a later date. When households with multiple devices become more widespread, the scheme will be expanded to allow Primary user apps to be shared across up to three devices. This will be reviewed over time and could change based on feedback from both users and developers.

Developers will find that from February 13th 2021, their apps will automatically be enrolled in the sharing program. If there are legal or other reasons for not including certain apps, the developer must switch it off in their Org manager page by February 12. From February 13th, all new submissions of apps for Quest or Rift headsets must be ‘shareable’, as part of updated Terms and Conditions which come into effect on that day.

More information and a list of conditions of the new features can be found in the blog post.