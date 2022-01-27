Oculus VR is now Meta Quest VR

Late last year, Facebook announced that it’s renaming itself to Meta, inspired by the company’s focus on alternate realities. Now, the Virtual Reality division of Meta has been renamed from Oculus to Meta Quest. It’s not surprising though, since we were expecting the rebrand to happen sooner than later. Apart from being an attempt to establish a brand that’s free from the flak affiliated to ‘Facebook’, the new Meta Quest branding will also help the company emphasize its move towards the metaverse and a future that’s focused on Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.

The Oculus Twitter handle, which doesn’t exist anymore, recently announced this change via a tweet. It consists of a meme that suggests that the brand will now be called Meta Quest instead of Oculus. After the tweet was put out, the account handle was renamed to @MetaQuestVR. At the end of the day, it’s just a rebrand and there’s going to be no change in the products or services offered to existing Oculus device owners.

What this means is that all future VR/AR products from the company will launch with the new branding. The Oculus Quest 2, for example, could be sold as the Meta Quest 2 once existing units with the older branding are sold out. Surprisingly, though, the Oculus app on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store still hasn’t received an update with the new branding.

Just a few days back, we heard reports of Meta giving up on its own replacement OS for its VR/AR devices. However, it does seem like Meta is quite serious about building an ecosystem of products and services geared towards the metaverse. Another interesting aspect of this is that previously, the Quest was just a series of headsets from Oculus that were standalone VR devices. There were other headsets outside of the Quest series too like the Oculus Rift and Oculus Go. With the rebranding, all new products from Meta in the future will have the Quest tag attached to them.