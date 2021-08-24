Oculus Quest 2 goes back on sale with double the storage for the same price

Facebook has announced that the Oculus Quest 2 is back on sale after a brief hiatus, and the new version of the VR headset will feature expanded internal storage for the same price. You can now purchase the Quest 2 headset again from the Oculus website, though at the moment, only the $299 base model is on sale.

The Oculus Quest 2 was recalled recently after it was discovered that the foam on the face pad could cause skin irritation. As the company was likely already planning to launch a new version of the headset, it simply recalled the older models with the problematic foam and planned to launch the new one with a silicone face pad that’s less likely to cause skin issues.

Users who still own the recalled model but do not want to return their models are able to order a free face pad replacement, so that they can remove the foam without having to replace their entire headset. The new headset also includes a spacer should users want more distance between their faces and the headset.

The Oculus Quest 2 is a great beginner’s VR headset, as it can be used without a PC and is also powerful enough to handle most popular VR games, including the likes of Beat Saber, The Climb, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, and Superhot. Users can also purchase a PC link cable that connects the Quest 2 to a PC that basically gives it the same capabilities as a Rift S.

The base $299 model of the Oculus Quest 2 has gotten a bump in storage, as it previously had 64GB. Now it has 128GB of storage, though there’s still also a 256GB model, which is not currently in stock. The base model of the Quest 2 comes with the headset, a charging cable, two controllers, AA batteries, and an adapter, as well as the aforementioned spacer.