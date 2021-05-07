You may soon be able to officially install Android apps on the Oculus Quest 2

The Oculus Quest 2 has access to a wide variety of apps and games that are available through a specially curated store, and the number of apps you can download might get a lot larger. That’s because new evidence suggests Quest 2 owners may soon be able to officially install Android apps on the VR headset.

According to TheMysticle on Twitter (via Android Central), Facebook appears to be testing a new feature that allows Quest 2 owners to download certain Android apps.

“This was brought up on our discord today and I just had to check it out to make sure it was real,” TheMysticle said. “It sure is! These are under preview apps in the store. The developer name in info is ‘Android Apps for Quest’ and the website seems to be Oculus.”

This was brought up on our discord today and I just had to check it out to make sure it was real. It sure is! These are under preview apps in the store. The developer name in info is "Android Apps For Quest" and the website seems to be Oculus. Are they finally adding popular apps pic.twitter.com/aUuTuTowLz — TheMysticle (@TheMysticle) May 7, 2021

Running Android apps on the Oculus Quest 2 isn’t exactly new, because the headset technically runs Android. Intrepid developers have already figured out how to sideload Android apps on the device using wireless ADB, but side-loading apps isn’t something everyone knows how to do. Adding Android apps to the Oculus Store will make them far more accessible.

As Android Central notes, when an Android app not built for VR is run on a Quest 2, it appears as a floating window in the Oculus Home screen. It’s not the most immersive experience out there, but it’s an interesting way to access your favorite apps. The good news is Android apps that are side-loaded onto the Oculus 2 generally perform well, and we anticipate official support to offer an even more refined experience.

It would certainly be a nice addition to the Quest 2, which recently added an Air Link feature and 120Hz mode in a recent software update. Adding Android apps would certainly make the headset more compelling among mainstream consumers. Now, it’s a matter of whether Facebook is simply testing the feature or planning to roll it out to all users.