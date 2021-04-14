Oculus Quest 2 update introduces Air Link feature and 120Hz mode

Oculus has announced a number of new features for the Quest 2, including a way to wirelessly play PC VR games on the headset. The company said its v28 software update will be available to users soon.

The most notable new feature is called Air Link — available in Experimental mode — which allows users to stream games or applications wirelessly from your desktop PC. Oculus said the Quest 2 headset and your PC must be running v28 software in order for Air Link to work. For now, you also must be on a secure 5Ghz network on an AC or AX router that’s connected via ethernet cable to your PC.

“We know gamers want to use Link without a wire—to experience the full freedom of movement offered by Quest 2 while playing the high-end titles that can only run on a gaming PC,” Oculus said in a blog post. “That’s why we’ve been working on a new streaming technology called Oculus Air Link—a completely wireless way to play PC VR content on Quest 2 using WiFi, built on the successful Oculus Link streaming pipeline.”

The v28 update coming soon to the Quest Platform is a major one that unlocks more capabilities on Quest 2: 120Hz, Air Link, and Infinite Office updates—physical surface integration and the ability to track your physical keyboard in VR. pic.twitter.com/lorsVLV9Ik — Boz (@boztank) April 13, 2021

However, Oculus said that connecting your Quest 2 via a Link cable still provides the best, most consistent experience. Using the Link cable allows users to charge the headset and also experience the highest-fidelity visuals. The company said that it will continue to improve Air Link’s performance and compatibility for different configurations. You can check out this guide to see if your setup is compatible with the new feature.

Oculus is also introducing updates to Infinite Office, which the company said is a collection of new features built into Oculus Home. The feature is designed to make working in VR feel like the real thing. With the update, Oculus is introducing physical surface integration and the ability to track your physical keyboard. Oculus previously introduced the ability to find and use your Bluetooth-enabled mouse or trackpad while in VR.

Finally, the v28 software update introduces 120Hz support on the Quest 2, which is up from the current 90Hz. Available in Experimental mode, the feature will give developers the option to ship apps that run at 120Hz natively; Quest 2 owners can opt into the 120Hz option via a toggle in the Experimental panel. The Quest 2 system software itself will remain at 90Hz.

Oculus said the v28 software update is expected to roll out gradually, so you may not see it right away.