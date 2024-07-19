Microsoft Office 2021 Professional $40 $220 Save $180 The ultimate productivity suite from Microsoft is now down to its lowest price this year, coming in at just $39.97, which is 81% off its original retail price. But this sale is only going to be around for the next few days, so get it while you still can. $40 at Stack Social

Sure, there are plenty of great Office alternatives out there, but when it comes to features and ease of use, nothing beats the real deal. For those reasons and more, Microsoft Office has been dominating for decades and can be found in millions of homes, schools, and offices, providing a set of powerful tools that make creating documents an absolute breeze. Perhaps the only hurdle to entry here, which is a big one, is the steep price: Even the most basic version of Office retails for $150 — and upwards of $220 for Professional.

We get it, it's hard to spend that kind of money on software, even if you're going to use it every day. That's why this deal is so special — it slashes $180 off the price of Office 2021 Professional, so instead of paying $220, you can now get it for just $39.97, a massive 81% discount. But don't wait too long, this promotion will only be available for this weekend. So, get it while you can, because it'll be gone before you know it.

You can't go wrong at this price

So what are you getting for $39.97? Well, pretty much everything Office offers. Since this is the Professional version, you'll gain access to a variety of familiar tools, along with some that you may have never seen before. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows includes heavy hitters like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, along with Teams, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and Skype for Business.

As you can see, it's an impressive lineup, and this software suite has the power to really take your work to another level. Now, as far as the details go, this license is good for just one computer, and it can only be installed on a computer running Windows 10 or Windows 11. Naturally, your computer must also meet the minimum hardware requirement as well, but we don't think that will be a problem for anyone reading this.

To be clear, this deal is through Stack Social and when you purchase this item, it will come as a product key through email, along with a download link for Office 2021 Professional. In order to avoid any complications, just make sure to redeem the key within seven days of purchase so that it activates properly. As stated before, get this deal while you can, because you won't find a better price on Office for quite some time.