Yes, you're reading that correctly. Microsoft just released Office 2024 to the general public a week ago, but we're already seeing a massive discount on it thanks to Amazon. Right now, you can save a $55 on your purchase of Office 2024, which is over a third of the original price. This brings the cost of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint under $100, and it's an amazing deal for students or anyone who could use these tools to bolster their productivity.

Why is this a great deal?

We probably don't need to explain this, but Microsoft Office is one of the quintessential tools in anyone's computer. Whether you're a student or just using your computer at home, writing up documents and making presentations is something anyone can have use for, and Excel is also great for personal finance.

Microsoft just released Office 2024 to the public on October 1st, and the Home edition, which we're covering here, usually costs $150 and includes Word, PowerPoint, and Excel — the three core Office apps everyone knows. It adds a lot of new features, with UI improvements to make it fit better in Windows 11, a new default font, new functions for Excel, new recording and video tools in PowerPoint, and much more. Normally, there's probably no reason to buy a new version of Office as soon as it comes out, ut with such a great deal, you're getting the latest and greatest and saving a lot of money.

Office 2024 is a perpetual license, which means you can keep using these apps forever without paying anything extra aside from this initial purchase. So if you want to add these tools to your arsenal, this deal is one you'll definitely want to jump on before it goes away.