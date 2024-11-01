Microsoft Office Home 2024 $120 $150 Save $30 Office Home 2024 includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. It can be used on a single PC forever. Right now, you can grab this version for $120. $120 at Stack Social

Microsoft Office Home & Business 2024 $160 $250 Save $90 Office Home & Business 2024 includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote. Right now, you can grab this suite for $160. $160 at Stack Social

Having to purchase a subscription to access software is something that's only gotten more popular over time, leaving many to pay a monthly fee to access their favorite productivity tools. Luckily, Office users got a bit of a break this year with the introduction of Office 2024, which doesn't require a subscription. And while it may feel like Office 2021, there are some notable updates like a new UI, accessibility tools, and general improvements to Excel and PowerPoint.

Related Microsoft Office 2024: Everything you need to know about the latest version Microsoft hasn't announced it yet, but Office 2024 is in the works, and you can try it right now with some fiddling

When it comes to price, there are two versions, with prices normally starting at $150. Luckily, we're now seeing a sweet deal from Stack Social that knocks up to 36% off for a limited time. This brings the Home version down to $120, while the Business edition will cost $160, down from the usual price of $250. For the most part, this is going to be a great time to buy Office if you've been holding out for a license instead of purchasing a subscription.

Of course, there are positives and negatives of going with a standalone piece of software versus a subscription. If you're not quite sure which one would be better for you, we'd recommend checking out our comparison of Office 2024 versus Office 365. For the most part, you're going to get the basic core apps with each version. But Office 365 is going to offer much more if you're looking for tools or creation software. Plus, the latter also provides access to OneDrive cloud storage.

With that said, it's really going to depend on your budget, how much you use the app, and whether you want to be involved with a subscription service. Regardless of which one you choose, you can't go wrong, as Office is the best productivity tool of its kind that has spawned countless imitations. This promotion is good for both Windows and Mac, but you can only install it on one device, so choose wisely.