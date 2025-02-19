When you think of word processing, spreadsheets, and presentations, your mind turns to Microsoft Office. However, many MS Office alternatives are free, open-source, and include specific features. Most important for you may be the ability to work with different devices.

In addition to choosing cross-platform free Office alternatives, you also want to ensure the one you stick with has the features you need. That's why nothing is lost when you try various free office software to understand which will work best for you. However, we can take one component of your search criteria by showing you free options that work across your various devices. Ensuring the free office suite is cross-platform might be important if you're running a small business, have created a multi-platform home lab, or want to supercharge your productivity.

4 FreeOffice

The free cross-platform alternative