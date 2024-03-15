Key Takeaways Office LTSC 2024 is set for preview launch in April, offering new Excel and Outlook features for customers seeking perpetual licensing.

While lacking some Microsoft 365 features like Copilot and collaboration tools, Office LTSC provides a locked-in-time solution for specific use-cases.

Out soon for commercial users, Office LTSC 2024 will offer five years of support, with a price increase planned for general availability.

Late last year, we exclusively reported on a method through which you can install a preview version of Office 2024 LTSC that Microsoft was testing internally. Today, Microsoft has officially confirmed this release, saying that a preview rollout will begin in April for organizations, with a consumer iteration planned for later this year. This version of Office will live alongside the firm's subscription-based Microsoft 365 offering.

Office LTSC 2024 is coming

For those unaware, Office Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) is intended for customers who want to pay a perpetual one-time fee for Office applications instead of paying a recurring subscription cost for Microsoft 365. It also works for use-cases where you don't want your host machine to be connected to the internet or want Office apps to stay "locked in time".

Of course, the downside of this approach is that the feature-set in this release of Office is frozen, and you don't get the latest goodies that the subscription-based version of Office is receiving. In the same vein, you won't get Microsoft Copilot, cloud-based collaboration capabilities, or related security features.

What new features is Office LTSC 2024 offering?

Office LTSC 2024 is still offering lots of new capabilities compared to the previous LTSC version. This includes new Excel features like dynamic charts and arrays, the latest meeting creation options in Outlook, and more. However, it is important to note that this version won't ship with Microsoft Publisher and Microsoft Teams. The former is being retired while the latter is provided as a separate download and license.

What's the rollout schedule for Office LTSC 2024?

Office LTSC 2024 will begin rolling out as a preview to commercial customers next month. Upon general availability later this year, this version will get five years of support, just like Windows 11 LTSC - which is also coming this year. Microsoft has noted that it will increase the price of Office LTSC Professional Plus, Office LTSC Standard, Office LTSC Embedded by up to 10% at the time of general availability, so that the Redmond firm can continue offering "continued innovation in this niche space."

Notably, the consumer version of this LTSC version of Office, dubbed Office 2024, will launch later this year with a five-year support plan too, but it will see no price hike. The company has encouraged customers using Office 2016 and 2019 to migrate to the cloud, and if that is not possible, upgrade to Office 2024 once it becomes available.

Finally, it's worth noting that Office LTSC will be available for Windows (32- and 64-bit) and Mac. Office LTSC 2024 will work on Windows 10 and Windows 10 LTSC, except in the case of Arm devices, where Windows 11 will be mandatory. The company plans to reveal more information about Office 2024 in the coming weeks as well.