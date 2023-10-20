Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Free Microsoft Training Bundle $30 $240 Save $210 You can now purchase this copy of Microsoft Office 2021 Professional and also get a training bundle that will help you master Word, Excel, and more. The bundle is now discounted 87%, knocking it down to just $30 for a limited time. $30 at Stack Social

If you've done any kind of work on your computer, chances are, you've used Microsoft's Office products at least once. While the software suite is thought to be one of the best when it comes productivity tools, the price often leads people to look for alternatives, which are now quite plentiful and of good quality. But you really can't beat the features that Microsoft Office delivers, and if you're dead set on purchasing this software, you're going to want to get in on this deal.

For a limited time, you can score a lifetime license for Microsoft Office for Windows that includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and Skype for Business. Although you might be familiar with a few of these softwares, chances are, you might not be a master of all. Luckily, this deal also includes a free Microsoft training bundle that will help you learn the ins and outs of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, and more. For the most part, this is a fairly complete package that will give you access to Office and help you master it.

With that said, the license for Office is for one computer, which means, once you install, you won't be able to use it on another device. In addition, this is for Windows PCs and the computer or laptop must be running Windows 10 or 11 and meet the software's hardware requirements. Overall, you won't find a better deal than this, unless you're looking to buy two licenses, which there's a great deal on that as well. Just be sure to grab this promotional offer while it lasts.