Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle $50 $408 Save $358 Save big on this Office and Windows 11 Pro software bundle. You can save 87% off the retail price for a limited time. $50 at Stack Social

Microsoft has built some amazing software over the past thirty years, with some of the most prominent out of the bunch being Office and Windows. Both of these softwares are used by over a billion people worldwide and for good reasons. Not only do you get excellent and modern features, but you also get products that are easy to learn and use.

While Windows and Office have become an essential part of many people's lives, they aren't cheap, with Windows costing at least $139.99 and Office starting at $149.99. With that said, if you aren't looking to spend that much but still want to get your hands on legitimate copies of Windows and Office, you've got the deal for you.

Why should you buy this Windows Office bundle?

Right now, for a limited time, you can score this Windows and Office bundle for just $49.97, which is 87% off the retail price of these two. As far as what you're going to get, with purchase you'll receive a copy of Microsoft 2019 Professional Plus, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access.

In addition to Office, you're also going to get a copy of Windows 11 Pro. Windows 11 Pro delivers an extraordinary experience for general users and also those that need a little more from their operating system. When it comes to the Pro features, you're looking at support for Windows Sandbox, Hyper-V, Remote Desktop, Active Directory, and more.

With purchase, you're going to get a license for Microsoft 2019 Professional Plus, which can be used on one Windows computer for home or in the office. You'll also receive a Windows 11 Pro license as well, and this can be used on two devices. Just make sure to activate it within 30 days of purchase.

Overall, you really are getting a fantastic deal with this bundle, packaging Windows and Office together, while also saving you a ton of money in the process. So if you've been looking to grab two great pieces of software for cheap, now's going to be the perfect time.