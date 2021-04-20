Official LineageOS 18.1 builds arrive for Xiaomi Mi A2, LG G3, Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy S5
The team at LineageOS dropped LinageOS 18.1 late last month, with the first official builds going live for nearly 60 devices at the time of launch. A week later, a bunch of new devices were added to the roster including the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Moto X (2014). Now, the team is extending the support for several new devices. The official LineageOS 18.1 builds are now available for the Xiaomi Mi A2, LG G3, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy S5, and Galaxy S5 Active.

If you own any of the above devices and want to try out the latest version of LineageOS 18.1, you can download the nightly build by following the WiKi page link listed in the table below.

DeviceCodename (model number) and Wiki linkMaintainer(s)
Xiaomi Mi A2 jasmine_sproutmikeioannina
LG G3 (AT&T)d850HardStyl3r
LG G3 (T-Mobile)d851HardStyl3r
LG G3 (Canada)d852HardStyl3r
LG G3 (International)d855HardStyl3r
LG G3 (Korea)f400HardStyl3r
LG G3 (Sprint)ls990HardStyl3r
LG G3 (Verizon)vs985HardStyl3r
Galaxy Note 3 LTE (N9005/P)hltehaggertk, npjohnson
Galaxy Note 3 LTE (N9008V)hltechnhaggertk, npjohnson
Galaxy Note 3 LTE (N900K/L/S)hltekorhaggertk, npjohnson
Galaxy Note 3 LTE (N900T/V/W8)hltetmohaggertk, npjohnson
Galaxy S5 LTE ((G900F/M/R4/R7/T/V/W8)kltehaggertk
Galaxy S5 Active (G870F)klteactivexxhaggertk
Galaxy S5 LTE (G9006V/8V)kltechnhaggertk
Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE Duos (G9006W/8W)kltechnduohaggertk
Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE Duos (G900FD/MD)klteduoshaggertk
Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (G900I/P)kltedvhaggertk
Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (SC-04F/SCL23)kltekdihaggertk
Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (G900K/L/S)kltekorhaggertk
Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (G900AZ/S902L)klteaiohaggertk

Before you go ahead and flash LineageOS 18.1 on your device, be sure to take a backup of your data and read through the installation instructions.

Alongside the standard Android 11 features, the LingeageOS 18.1 brings a number of new features and improvements to the table. Some of the main highlights include a built-in backup feature, revamped Recorder and music apps, support for dark mode on all LineageOS apps, support for icon packs, and much more. Check out our in-depth review of LineageOS 18.1 to learn more about the new software.

