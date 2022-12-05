We got our first look at OnePlus' next flagship in September this year when renowned leaker OnLeaks shared high-resolution CAD renders of the device. The renders revealed that the phone would feature an updated camera module design with a circular camera island featuring three sensors, an LED flash, and Hasselblad branding. The leaker has now confirmed this design by sharing an official render of the OnePlus 11 weeks before its launch.

Although OnLeaks previously claimed that OnePlus would call its next flagship 'OnePlus 11 Pro', the latest leak suggests that OnePlus won't use the 'Pro' branding for the phone. Despite the name change, the phone will feature the same design as seen in previous renders. As you can see in the attached image, the OnePlus 11 features an updated circular camera island that flows over the left edge. It houses three camera sensors and an LED flash and features Hasselblad branding.

The OnePlus 11 render also confirms the presence of an alert slider on the left edge, along with the power button. Furthermore, the render confirms that OnePlus will stick with black and green colorways for its next flagship.

Although OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the company is yet to announce the remaining specifications and launch date. But previous leaks reveal that the device will feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display, a ceramic body, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. Its triple camera setup will reportedly feature a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP 2x telephoto camera, and it will pack a 16MP selfie shooter on the front.

Other noteworthy hardware specifications spotted in recent leaks include a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. OnePlus will likely announce the OnePlus 11 in China early next year, with an international launch to follow in the next few months.

Via: GadgetGang