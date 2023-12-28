Key Takeaways Budget tech products can still be useful for specific tasks, even if they are older and have limitations.

Older devices like laptops and tablets can still serve a purpose, like portable writing or reading comics, without needing to upgrade to newer models.

Investing in affordable secondary devices can be a smart choice to meet specific needs while saving money for premium devices that you truly prefer.

Like it or not, we tend to accumulate more tech products than we really need, whether it's through impulse purchases or because we really need something. In my case, I have somehow ended up with a mix of new devices that I drive daily and a set of older budget products I bought when I had less money. And you'd think that just because I own some of the best current products that I'd ignore my older ones, but that's not the case. Despite buying replacements for a lot of them, I still can't throw away the older ones. Even though they were budget products back when I bought them, they still come in handy every now and then.

6 Acer Aspire 3

Eighth-generation Core i3 still going strong

This budget laptop that I bought way back in 2019 still comes in handy when I'm traveling and have deadlines to hit. The dual-core Intel Core i3-8145U, 4GB RAM, and 256GB SSD were fine at the time for light usage and some media consumption, and they can still power my portable writing workload. Sure, the moment I open too many tabs or try editing photos, I'm quickly reminded of the limitations. But, as long as I stay within the boundaries, it's not a bad device.

The 15.6-inch 1080p display is plenty big and sharp for infrequent use, and Windows 10 is still my preferred OS. Granted, it weighs over 4 pounds, and it's bulky, so the form factor isn't my favorite, but as long as I do the bulk of my work on my desktop PC, I'm not complaining. Besides, I'm not particularly fond of laptops, so I don't want to upgrade to a newer model just for faster and slightly more convenient writing on the go.

5 Apple iPad 9

Reading comics never felt better

Close

I know that my iPad is only over two years old, but in terms of the specs, design, and performance, it's dated by any standard. However, for reading comics and manga in my downtime, I don't need anything more. For less than $325, this budget and reliable iPad serves as an e-reader, photo viewer, and video player while also allowing me to control my smart home devices.

Even in 2023, where you can pick the newer, redesigned iPad 10 or even an iPad Pro with laptop-grade specs, this older model is still one of the best tablets around. It's way cheaper than its siblings and is still powerful enough for web browsing, media consumption, and drawing. I tried to turn it into a laptop replacement on one of my trips, but the limitations of the iPadOS and the A13 Bionic processor quickly dashed all of my hopes. Regardless, it's one of the devices I use the most, whether at home or while traveling.

4 Realme X2

Not bad for a secondary phone

The Realme X2 was my daily driver for over three years before I got a Google Pixel 7. Now, it serves as my secondary phone that I use for work and to support me on trips where I'm not comfortable bringing my Pixel. The Realme X2 was one of the best cheap Android phones in late 2019, thanks to its Snapdragon 730G chip, 8GB RAM, AMOLED display, 30W fast charging, and a respectable 64MP main camera — all for under $200. Best of all, I was able to use it for more than three years before it started having problems with battery life.

Instead of selling it, I kept it as a backup phone in case my Pixel 7 goes through a near-death experience. Fortunately, nothing like that has happened (yet). And although I can see its flaws more clearly in comparison now, the Realme X2 is still a pretty fantastic phone, all things considered.

3 Adata HD710 Pro 2TB

Plenty of cheap external storage

No matter how much storage you have on your PC, you should always use an external drive. When my Seagate 1TB unit went bad, I had to make a decision: buy a pricey external SSD or a more affordable external hard drive. Seeing that all I needed was to store my old photos and videos and take movies and TV episodes from my PC to my TV, I went with the Adata HD710 Pro 2TB, which cost me only $60.

Despite it being a slower USB 3.0 drive, it's still enough for me. I easily get transfer speeds of around 120-130MB/s when sending over a new 7GB 4K media file. And the HD710 Pro is rugged enough to survive accidental falls, something my older Seagate drive was woefully unequipped for. I think multiple drops are what finally killed it.

2 EKSA E900 Pro

Budget wired headset with a great mic

When I had to replace my ultra-budget headphones back in 2019, I was fully expecting to shell out more than $100 for a reliable gaming headset. Then I learned about the EKSA E900 Pro, one of the best cheap gaming headsets of its time. This wired headset came with a comfortable design, solid and removable mic, decent sound signature, and a 2-year warranty — all for just $30 back then.

For the next four years, I never had any major complaints about the E900 Pro. The only reason I switched to a Razer Barracuda X was that I finally needed a wireless headset and because the EKSA headset was on its last legs. I was waiting for a deal and got the Barracuda X wireless for $55. But the E900 Pro is still with me, and I often take it out when I need a solid wired connection or if I need to lend it to a family member.

1 Cosmic Byte CB-GK-18

You always remember your first mechanical keyboard

Switching from a Cooler Master Devastator 3 keyboard to a mechanical keyboard was an eye-opening experience. Even though the Cosmic Byte CB-GK-18 was a budget mechanical keyboard that cost just $25 (wow), it was great for a first-time mechanical keyboard user. The red switches sounded great, everything worked well, and there was plenty of RGB customization available. The software was terrible, but I never really used it.

It lasted for two years before having trouble registering multiple keys, so I switched to another great keyboard — the Royal Kludge RK84. But the CB-GK-18 still resides in my closet, proving itself useful when I need a secondary keyboard for a bit of mechanical fun on my laptop. It's an additional thing to carry in my backpack, but I'd rather do that than risk damaging my RK84.

Budget tech products are great for specific use cases

If you need affordable and reliable secondary devices for specific use cases, shopping for budget products is a great option. For starters, you can experience a new product category without committing too much of your money. And, if you research well enough, you can snag great deals on great products that could last you for years. You can always reserve the bulk of your budget for buying a handful of premium devices that you really love.