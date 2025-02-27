The pace of technological progress and changing trends often leave once-beloved PC parts lost to time. Once-indispensable components gradually become optional, then obsolete, as most PC builders quickly move on to the next cool thing. This might make you think of hard drives, 4-core CPUs, non-modular PSUs, and even 10-year-old graphics cards, but in reality, many of these components are far from obsolete.

It might even make sense to buy them in 2025, depending on your use case. They're still alive and kicking in existing PCs, allowing countless gamers to enjoy even the latest games, albeit with optimized settings. And it's not even a matter of extracting more life out of these components than intended by manufacturers. Not everyone needs the latest and greatest hardware to be able to enjoy games.

7 HDDs for secondary storage

Spinning drives still have some perks