There are budget PCs, and then there are budget PCs. If you're on a mission to grab the cheapest gaming PC possible, you might want to look at old Xeon workstations. Intel's Xeon CPUs might not be relevant in the enterprise space anymore, but they're quite popular with hobbyists and home lab users. For gaming, they might seem an odd choice due to the outdated single-core performance, but they're surprisingly capable when compared to, say, 5-year-old consumer chips, such as the Ryzen 5 3600 or Core i5-12600K.

If you can't stretch your budget and want a dirt-cheap PC for some 1080p gaming, don't look at used DDR4 gaming PCs. Grab an old Intel Xeon workstation instead, slap a modern pre-owned GPU, and you've got yourself a more-than-capable gaming rig for under $200 — that runs Cyberpunk 2077 at 60+ FPS.

3 You can save hundreds in platform cost

Even compared to pre-owned DDR4 hardware