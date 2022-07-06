Apple might include older chips on non-Pro iPhones from now on to push higher-end sales

Apple is a business — not a non-profit organization. This means its ultimate goal is maximizing the revenue it makes. Just like other corporations, the Cupertino tech giant finds creative ways to achieve this aim. A potentially upcoming strategy, though, might piss off many non-Pro iPhone fans. A lot of people can’t justify paying the premium price tag of a Pro iPhone model. After all, these iPhone variants typically only include a better camera system when compared to regular ones. Of course, sometimes there are more tempting additions, like the ProMotion 120Hz technology. However, plenty of users still find the regular models just fine. In an attempt to push higher-end sales, Apple could be including previous-gen chips on non-Pro iPhones from now on. This would further distinguish between the two iPhone types and potentially tempt undecided customers to go for the more expensive model.

[Analysis] Structural changes for iPhone’s high-end camera supply chain / iPhone高階相機供應鏈的結構性改變；Sony、大立光、Alps和LG Innotek顯著受益於僅iPhone 14 Pro/高階機型採用最新的A16處理器 @mingchikuo https://t.co/kZLdnXmAyN — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 6, 2022

Apple used to go for the same chips on both the regular and Pro iPhones. A new report from Ming-Chi Kuo states that this will no longer be the case from now on. We’ve been hearing rumors about the iPhone 14 lineup adopting this strategy for a while now. However, the new whispers lead us to believe that this will apply to all future iPhones indefinitely.

If this information were to be true, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will utilize the existing A15 Bionic chip. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would get an exclusive taste of the upcoming A16 Bionic chip. The company would then power the regular iPhone 15 models by the A16, while the iPhone 15 Pro models would be the sole variants to pack the A17.

Considering Apple boosts the performance of its Pro iPads and Macs when compared to regular models, it makes sense for the iPhone to follow suit. Nonetheless, those wanting to buy an iPhone might find themselves even more confused when picking a model.

Would this strategy pressure you into buying a Pro iPhone instead of a regular one? Let us know in the comments section below.