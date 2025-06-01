Depending on the type of user you are, you might have never come across enterprise-grade components. I've been using pre-built and custom machines for over two decades, but still haven't felt the need to dabble in enterprise hardware. That said, enthusiasts and home lab users have a lot to gain from picking older enterprise components compared to modern consumer-grade hardware.

It's not just about performance for such users; reliability and longevity matter just as much. While most gamers and regular users don't have much to gain from enterprise hardware, it's good to know what you can stand to gain from years-old server-grade components.

5 ECC RAM and enterprise PSUs

When reliability and longevity matter