Not everyone has the hardware or the budget to get the latest games, but this doesn't mean you're limited to retro titles. There are plenty of games that were released before 2020 that are still worth playing — from modern classics to enduring indies.

I haven't included live service games here, since their very nature is to continue to attract players years after launch. Rather, I've looked at games that were a one-time release that have aged well, benefited from post-launch developments, or significantly expanded their scope through mods and DLC.

15 Stardew Valley (2016)

A game that influenced all future farming sims

There's a reason that Stardew Valley continues to be beloved among cozy gamers. Not only has it become a central influence for farming sims since its release in 2016, but continued work by developer ConcernedApe has extended the game's longevity.

The game has a lot more content compared to when it first launched. This includes the addition of a whole new island and challenges that players can complete. I first played Stardew Valley in 2016, soon after its release, but revisited it again in 2024 to achieve the Perfection achievement. Having spent hundreds of hours in my latest run, I can definitely say that it is a game that has aged well thanks to the dedication of its developer. I would argue that it's one of the indie games you should try at least once.

14 Terraria (2011)

Pixel graphics that don't get old

Terraria first released in 2011 and is another game that has received a lot of post-launch love from its developers. This includes additional difficulty modes, bosses, and more. The game has also aged well thanks to its visual style, with pixel art having a somewhat timeless appeal.

The game is also perfect for gamers running older setups or even non-gaming laptops. The recommended specs list includes just 4GB of memory and a dual-core processor, making it extremely light on your system.

13 Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)

A game that set a new standard