PC games have a way of catching us off guard. The moment gamers finally upgrade to that coveted graphics card and are confident to play anything under the sun, a new title comes out to dash those hopes. I remember this happening with Far Cry, Crysis, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and then Cyberpunk 2077.

One can understand if the latest and greatest titles are hard to run on a modern gaming PC, but what about those that came out half a decade ago or more? Some titles were either so advanced or unoptimized that they still demand serious horsepower even years after their release. Here I will list 9 such games that you might struggle with on your gaming PC.

I've considered GPUs like the RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 3070 for reference, considering they're the most popular GPUs according to the Steam Hardware Survey.

9 Star Citizen (2013?)

The game that never will be

Star Citizen has probably had the longest development cycle ever, 13 years and counting. You could find older examples with even more protracted development times, but Star Citizen stands apart. Many fans believe the games will never be finished, staying in Alpha for eternity, while some are content with playing it in its current state.

The fact that it can still tax a high-end 30-series GPU to this extent makes it an anomaly.

Whatever the future brings for this title, it remains one of the most challenging games to run, even on modern hardware. Even on an RTX 3070 paired with an 8-core processor, you can struggle to cross 60 FPS at 1440p in many areas of the game. Granted, it has undergone quite a lot of changes over the years, and isn't technically a 2013 game, but the fact that it can still tax a high-end 30-series GPU to this extent makes it an anomaly.

8 Star Wars Battlefront II (2017)

The silver lining is strong with this one

Close

You probably remember the troubled launch of Star Wars Battlefront II back in 2017. The infamous loot boxes and disappointing player progression in the title overshadowed every other aspect of an otherwise decent game. EA apologized and fixed a lot of things, but the game had already left a bitter taste in the mouths of devoted fans.

A 7-year-old game doing this to a mainstream 30 series card shows that it still demands a lot from your hardware.

When I first played the game a few years ago, I had to dial down a lot of the settings on my GTX 1660 Ti, but I could still appreciate how good the game looked. And this was without any ray tracing. Fast-forward to today, many gamers still struggle to run the game at max settings at 1440p and 4K resolutions. With an RTX 3060, you might easily get 80+ FPS at 1440p, but you'd frequently see it dropping below 60 FPS.

A 7-year-old game doing this to a mainstream 30 series card shows that it still demands a lot from your hardware.

7 Just Cause 4 (2018)

Blowing up everything is hard on your PC

Close

Just Cause 4 came out six years ago, but it's still not what I'd call an "old" game, considering the performance you get on GPUs like the RTX 3060 Ti. Filled with indulgent scenarios allowing the player to go crazy with their weapons and the environment, Just Cause 4 still needs an above-average gaming PC if you want to experience it in its full glory.

In the most demanding areas of the game, your 3060 Ti would struggle to deliver more than 60-70 FPS at 1440p at max settings. This isn't terrible by any standards, but you would expect a game this old to perform much better on modern hardware.

6 Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018)

Still going strong