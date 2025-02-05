Ever since the performance leaks about Nvidia's RTX 50 series started coming in, gamers knew that AI-generated frames aside, Blackwell wasn't going to be a revolutionary upgrade over Ada Lovelace. And with the third-party reviews of the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 now out in the open, calling them the RTX 4090 Ti and RTX 4080 Ti Super respectively is more accurate.

If you're in the market for a new GPU right now, and don't want anything to do with Nvidia's expensive and underwhelming GPUs, there are quite a few older GPUs that are excellent options. Not considering the used market, I've settled on 7 graphics cards that offer great performance per dollar and will stay relevant even after the launch of AMD's RX 9000 series in March.

You'll see many familiar names missing from the list since almost none of the RTX 30 and RTX 40 series GPUs are available anymore at their original prices.

7 AMD Radeon RX 6600

Budget trooper below $200

AMD launched the RX 6600 over 3 years ago as a slightly overpriced (at the time) budget graphics card. However, in today's market, it's one of the best budget GPUs available, considering the performance you get for $190-$200. If you're at 1080p, which is a fair assumption in this segment, you'll have no issues running titles like Spider-Man Remastered, Elden Ring, and Forza Horizon 5 at a consistent 60+ FPS.

With FSR enabled, you can even take things up a notch to 1440p, as the RX 6600 is capable of delivering playable framerates in many newer titles. Of course, ray tracing isn't meant for a GPU of this class, so you'll need to temper your expectations. Besides, there's nothing by Nvidia in this segment that can hold a candle to the RX 6600. The cheaper RTX 3050 comes up too short in several departments.

6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

The most popular GPU has only increased in value

Nvidia's RTX 3060 is the most popular GPU in the world, even in 2025. It provided gamers with respectable performance at launch (at 1080p and 1440p), shipped with plenty of VRAM (a shocker), and was priced right. Today, you can find the RTX 3060 for under $300, cheaper than its original MSRP. At this price, there aren't many older GPUs that can compete with it.

AMD's RX 7600 might be faster in rasterized performance, but the RTX 3060 isn't behind by much. When you factor in the superior ray tracing performance, and the overall feature suite of Nvidia, it makes sense to spend $40 more and get a more well-rounded GPU. Intel's new Arc B580 is an excellent offering at $250, but you can rarely find it at that price. Besides, it suffers from a big performance dip when paired with older CPUs, something I'm guessing will happen a lot in this segment.

5 AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

Still one of the best RDNA 2 performers

AMD's return to the high-end segment with RDNA 2 was celebrated by many. The RX 6750 XT might not have been the fastest of the lot, but it was certainly the most interesting. It was comfortably faster than the RTX 3060 Ti at launch but was priced way higher than the Nvidia card. Today, however, you can buy the RX 6750 XT for only around $300. The RTX 3060 Ti isn't even available brand-new for less than $450.

If you want an affordable ray-tracing GPU from AMD, the RX 6750 XT is the clear favorite. While costing the same, it matches the RTX 3060 in ray tracing while beating it comfortably in rasterized performance. AMD might lag behind Nvidia in ray tracing at the high end, but the RDNA 2 cards in the budget segment are still killing it, especially from a value standpoint.

4 AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

RDNA 3? Not too bad

Moving up to the lower mid-range segment, I would have to give the win to AMD's RX 7700 XT instead of Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti 8GB. While both the GPUs are available for $400 today, the RX 7700 XT is noticeably faster in raw performance. Plus, in this segment, you would want to experience 1440p gaming as well, where the AMD card shines due to its 12GB VRAM compared to the 4060 Ti's 8GB.

Even in ray tracing performance, the RX 7700 XT isn't much slower than the Nvidia GPU, offering a nearly identical experience. Considering the rumors that many of AMD's FSR 4 advancements will be arriving on previous-gen cards too, the RX 7700 XT will likely age better than the RTX 4060 Ti, especially if you factor in that additional VRAM.

3 AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

A close win for AMD