Summary According to a new report, the long-awaited OLED MacBook Air's release has been pushed back to 2029.

The M4 iPad Pro, released in May 2024, unfortunately fell short of its sales target, raising concerns about the demand for Apple's OLED products.

Plans for the OLED MacBook Pro appear unchanged, with its release still expected in 2026.

Apple fans have been waiting what feels like forever for the tech giant to launch a MacBook Air with an OLED display. Many rejoiced when reports suggested Apple was working on the highly anticipated model, with an expected release in 2026. However, the launch was later pushed to 2027.

Unfortunately, it seems Apple's plans aren't going as expected. According to a report by The Elec, the OLED MacBook Air has been delayed yet again—this time, until 2029.

The M4 iPad Pro is to blame

Apple introduced 11-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro Models equipped with the M4 chip during its "Let Loose" iPad event in May 2024. While the M4 iPad was among the first in Apple's lineup to transition from LCD to OLED, its release didn't quite meet the company's sales expectations. According to the report, out of the 10 million units targeted, only 6 million OLED iPad Pros were sold.

Unfortunately, with the industry not expecting much from OLED iPad Pro sales this year, coupled with the company already falling short of its target, concerns about the demand for OLED technology in Apple's product lineup have become more apparent. As a result, the release of the OLED MacBook Air has been pushed to 2029.

The report went on to explain that the MacBook Air typically sells well due to its budget-friendly nature, with a sales volume of around 20 million units. However, since tandem OLED is expensive to mass-produce, equipping the MacBook Air with an OLED display could lead to a price hike, potentially causing sales to plummet. This wouldn't be a surprise, as the same trend was apparent with the M4 iPad Pro.

The source also claims that Apple is working on a MacBook Air featuring oxide thin-film transistor (TFT) LCD for the first time in the lineup, likely as an attempt to fill the gap created by the OLED MacBook Air's delay.

It's worth noting that according to the report, plans for the 16-inch touchscreen MacBook Pro, set to be released in 2026, haven't changed.