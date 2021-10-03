Looking for a new launcher? Try Omega Launcher, a fork of Lawnchair

Here at XDA, we are all huge fans of rooting, installing custom ROMs, and all other sorts of modifications. In case you don’t want to dip your toes into the aftermarket development pool but still wish to change the look of your phone, all you need to do is download and install one of the best Android launchers like the popular Lawnchair app. While Lawnchair is a great third-party launcher, the app got its last major stable update nearly two years ago, though a new team has taken reins on continued development. If you love Lawnchair but feel that it could use a few tweaks, then Omega Launcher might be worth your attention.

Created by Saul “otakuhqz” Henriquez, Omega Launcher is a completely free and open-source fork of the Lawnchair app. This means that it is based on the foundation of a very capable third-party launcher, on top of which the developer has added a number of fixes and enhancements. Besides all the familiar customization options, Omega Launcher also supports protecting apps using a security PIN or biometric authentication. You can pair the launcher with a custom Google feed provider, as well as configure the default search engine with a large number of options to choose from.

Essentially, Omega Launcher includes everything one would expect from a feature-rich launcher with a host of customization options, so you can tweak it exactly how you like it. Here’s the full list of working features available in this launcher:

Omega Launcher Feature List Five modes of sorting apps in the drawer.

Google feed integration.

Theme support.

Customize search engine.

Gesture support

Notification configuration.

Categorize apps in the drawer.

Icon Shape support.

Quick action shortcuts (dash).

Hide and Protect apps using security PIN or biometric.

Dock search.

Drawer grid preference.

Customize app icons.

All apps icon scaling.

Dock icon scaling.

Workspace icon scaling.

Desktop grid preference.

App predictions (v8 – v9 only).

Icon pack support.

Back up and restore preferences.

Vertical Apps List.

You can grab bleeding edge nightly builds of Omega Launcher from the project’s GitHub repository. Alternatively, if you don’t want to mess around with potentially unstable builds, regular APKs can be downloaded from the release section of the GitHub repo or from IzzyOnDroid. F-Droid users can also download the current debug version by adding this repo to the F-Droid app. Developers, on the other hand, can check out the GitHub repository linked below to take a look at the codebase and learn more about this project.

Omega Launcher — GitHub Repository