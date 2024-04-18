Key Takeaways HP's new Omen 17 gaming laptop features AMD Ryzen processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, and up to 32GB RAM for smooth gaming performance.

The Omen 17 includes a 17.3-inch display with Full HD or Quad HD options, a dedicated Copilot key for Microsoft's AI assistant, and AI-enhanced meeting features.

In addition to the laptop, HP introduced HyperX accessories including the Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Wireless gaming mouse and Cloud MIX Buds 2 wireless earbuds.

HP has just announced a new member of its gaming laptop family with the introduction of the AMD-powered Omen 17. The latest gaming laptop in the company's lineup offers plenty of performance for gaming, but also goes heavy on AI, and it's the first Omen laptop with a Copilot key.

The company also introduced some new gaming accessories under the HyperX brand, including a new wireless mouse and earbuds.

The new Omen 17

Device render credit: HP

First things first, the Omen 17 laptop is a fairly straightforward affair. Unlike the Omen Transcend lineup, there's nothing like a 16:10 display or any big design innovations. The Omen 17 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen processors, up to a Ryzen 9 8945HS, featuring Ryzen AI for accelerated machine learning performance. That's paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, which should be able to handle just about any modern game just fine. You can also configure the laptop with up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The 17.3-inch display comes in both Full HD and Quad HD options, with the latter sporting a variable refresh rate between 48Hz and 240Hz, so games run as smoothly as you could possibly want them to. There's also a 1080p webcam above that, and for ports, we're looking at a single USB-C port (which isn't USB4), along with three USB Type-A ports, HDMI, RJ45 Ethernet, and a headphone jack.

HP is also touting the Omen 17 as its first gaming laptop with a dedicated Copilot key, which we have seen pop up in a few laptops this year. This gets you quick access to Microsoft's AI assistant, and indeed, AI seems to be a focus for HP here. It uses AI to enhance the video and voice quality for meetings, and HP is even including an exclusive trial of Otter.ai Pro, a service that can record, transcribe, and summarize meetings using AI. The trial only lasts 30 days, though, so you'll have to pay to keep using it.

The Omen 17 will be available on April 24th, and it will start at $1,349.99.

HyperX introduces a new wireless mouse and earbuds

Device render credit: HP

Aside from laptops, HP also introduced two accessories from its HyperX brand, starting with the Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Wireless gaming mouse. This wireless mouse uses a single AAA battery and weighs just 70 grams. It works via Bluetooth or through a high-speed 2.4GHz with the included dongle, and it uses a 12,000 DPI HyperX Custom Core Sensor. It also has TTC Gold Switches promising to last up to 20 million clicks.

Then there's the HyperX Cloud MIX Buds 2, a pair of wireless earbuds that connect using a dongle for ultra-low latency, or using Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio. The earbuds also feature hybrid ANC to block out distractions while gaming.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Wireless Gaming Mouse is launching in May starting for $49.99, while the Cloud MIX Buds 2 will launch in the summer at $149.99.