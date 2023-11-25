HP Omen 45L $2000 $2500 Save $500 The Omen by HP 45L gaming desktop is one of the best options out there with impressive performance, great cooling solution, and excellent design. $2000 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a gaming PC, then Cyber Monday is one of the best times to look. With the holiday season just around the corner and a ton of amazing offers on PC hardware, it's never been a better time to be a gamer. That's why the HP Omen 45L with its Intel Core i9-13900KF and an RTX 4070 Ti is an excellent way to kick off your future of gaming.

Why should you buy the HP Omen 45L?

The HP Omen 45L has a few things going for it, and one of my favorites is that it doesn't go overboard with its "gamer" aesthetic. It looks good with some basic RGB lighting and a clean design, which is a major win in my book. Not only that, but it's powered by the Intel Core i9-13900KF, one of the best CPUs you can buy, along with an RTX 4070 Ti.

There's more to a PC than just its raw processing power though, and you'll be glad to know that it comes with 1TB of NVME SSD storage, 16GB of DDR5 Kingston Fury RAM, and a custom Omen Cryo Chamber cooling system. You can expand and upgrade it with ease as well if you find that you need more out of your PC, and I suspect that one of the first upgrades many people would be eyeing up is picking up some more RAM.

If you do want to make any upgrades, then thankfully, Cyber Monday has some great RAM deals too. You'll be able to get some high-quality RAM with ease if you feel like you need it! If you need a gaming PC though, then the HP Omen 45L will definitely do you for years to come.