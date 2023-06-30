Omen by HP 45L gaming desktop HP Omen 45L $2200 $2500 Save $300 The HP Omen 45L gaming desktop looks slick, offers tons of power, and is now on sale for a limited time. $2200 at Amazon

The HP Omen 45L sits at the top of the list when it comes to the best gaming PCs. You're not going to find a better all-in-one solution that you can just pop out of the box and drive straight into your gaming session. So if you're looking for a gaming PC that looks good, has plenty of performance, and is now discounted by hundreds —this Omen 45L packing an Intel Core i7-13700KF with an RTX 4070 Ti is going to be right up your alley.

What's great about the HP Omen 45L?

Let's start with the obvious, this PC looks good. And let's be frank, sometimes, gaming PCs can really go overboard when it comes to design and RGB lighting, but the Omen straddles that line perfectly, offering a look that's super clean, with just enough RGB lighting to accent its inner and outer beauty.

But what good is a PC that only looks good, right? Well, the Omen is powered by Intel's Core i7-13700KF processor, 16GB of Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 memory, and offers tons of storage space with its 1TB SSD. The desktop PC also comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card and keeps components inside the case running at optimal temperatures with its custom Omen Cryo Chamber cooling system.

Of course, this model is pretty good, but you'll have plenty of room to expand if you choose to upgrade your parts later on down the line. So if this model speaks to you, be sure to grab it while you can, because this current promotion knocks $300 off its retail price, making it an incredible deal.