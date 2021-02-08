OmniROM 11 based on Android 11 is here for the ASUS ZenFone 6 and Redmi K20 Pro/Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

As the flood of Android 11 custom ROMs continues to flow through, more and more devices are seeing the fruits of Google’s latest and greatest version of Android. We’ve seen everything from an Android 11 GSI being made available for Project Treble-enabled devices to a device booting Android 11, which was never intended to run Android in the first place. The custom ROM ecosystem is rather large and diverse, but if you consider yourself a true flashaholic, then the name “OmniROM” should ring a bell. The team behind this popular custom ROM started rebasing the project on top of Android 11 since a while, and they are now confident enough to publish official weekly builds. The first set of OmniROM 11 builds based on Android 11 are now available for the ASUS ZenFone 6 and the Redmi K20 Pro/Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro.

ASUS ZenFone 6 XDA Forums ||| Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro/Redmi K20 Pro XDA Forums

Of the initial two additions to the OmniROM 11 build roster, the ZenFone 6 (sold as the ASUS 6Z in India) has already received its Android 11 update back in December 2020. And now that an official build of OmniROM is available for the device, other custom ROM developers can use it as a base for their own work. Hopefully, the Android 11 custom development scene starts to pick up for the device from here out. This build is maintained by XDA Senior Member micky387.

OmniROM 11 for the ASUS ZenFone 6: Download || XDA Discussion Thread

The Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, which is also known as the Redmi K20 Pro in some regions, has also picked up an official build of OmniROM 11 thanks to XDA Senior Member scanno. Before you proceed to install the ROM, make sure your phone is bootloader unlocked and you have flashed the latest stable MIUI firmware.

OmniROM 11 for the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro/Redmi K20 Pro: Download || XDA Discussion Thread

As it’s the case with all initial custom ROM releases, the preliminary device roster for OmniROM based on Android 11 will start out small and will expand with time as maintainers and developers complete the device bring-up process for their respective devices.