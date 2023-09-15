OMOTON for MagSafe Car Mount Clip the coupon and use coupon code "WS9Z3XMS" for additional savings $8 $22 Save $14 This versatile car mount offers a MagSafe connection that's great for creating a seamless experience when securing or removing your compatible smartphone. $8 at Amazon

This is the magnetic mount you need if you're looking to secure your compatible smartphone to your car on the cheap. This car mount is extremely versatile and can be adhered to the dashboard, windshield, and air vent. Best of all, since it offers a magnetic connection, it's the perfect car mount any iPhone with MagSafe compatibility.

You can also use this with Android smartphones too if you're using MagSafe accessories. While this car mount typically retails for $22, right now, it can be had for just $8 for an extremely limited time. That means you'll be saving 63% off during this promotional period — so be sure to grab it while you can.

What's great about the Omoton for MagSafe Car Mount?

The star of the show here is going to the price coming in at $8. But looking beyond that there are still a lot of quality features like the magnetic connection system that provides an easy to lock the phone into position when you're on the go. Apple's MagSafe was introduced some years back and gives the rear of the iPhone a magnetic connection that can be used for accessories like wallets, battery packs, stands, car mounts, and more.

While innovative, it's just plain convenient, applying users to easily slap on their phone and get going. If you've ever used a car mount before, you'll know how fiddly it can be to use one. In addition to ease of use, you get an extremely versatile product that can stick to the windshield and dashboard. Furthermore, the telescoping arm allows you to adjust the phone closer and further away to your liking.

If you're not a fan of sticking things to surfaces, you can unclip the mounting mechanism and attach to an air conditioning vent. If you think this might be up your alley, just be sure to clip the $3 coupon before you check out and use coupon code "WS9Z3XMS" during check out to get additional savings that will knock the price down to $8. If you've been looking for a car mount, this one won't disappoint. Of course, if you're still exploring, here are some other great car mount options.